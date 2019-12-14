|
|
Dr. K.G. Shah
PEORIA — Dr. K.G. Shah, 81, of Peoria, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Mumbai, India, on July 25, 1938, during India's struggle for independence.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny K. Shah of Peoria; ex-wife, Cheryl L. Erinc of St. Petersburg, FL; mother, Mithabai G. Shah of India; children, Timothy R. Shah DC of Farmington Hills, MI, Sunil K. Shah MD of Lakewood, OH, and Reena K. Shah (husband Eric L. Fethe) of Oakland, CA; brother, Indu G. Shah PhD of North Wales, PA; sisters, Pravina G. Shah, Kusum R. Rambhya, Urmila K. Rambhya and Jayvanti S. Gangar, all of India; and nephew, Mahendra P. Nandu PhD of Suwanee, GA.
Preceding in death were his father, Gangji R. Shah; sister, Gunvanti Gada; and brother, Premji G. Shah.
K.G. completed his medical education at the University of Bombay, Grant Medical College. In 1964, K.G. emigrated to the United States, coming to Peoria, Illinois, where he began his medical internship at Methodist Hospital. In 1965, he began his General Surgery residency at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. Concurrent with his residency, K.G. became a skilled Emergency Room physician. In 1973, he began a second residency in Plastic Surgery in San Francisco, California, where he also completed fellowship training with the pioneer of Microvascular Surgery, Dr. Harry Buncke.
Dr. Shah was a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Medical Association, and the Peoria Medical Society.
He was also a member of the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois.
Funeral ceremonies will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N University St. in Peoria.
Memorials are suggested to the Hindu Temple of Central Illinois or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019