Kim Berry
PEORIA - Kim Berry, 60, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Peoria.
She was born on November 23, 1959, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Monica Lee Houser. She married Edward "Ed" Berry III on November 3, 1988. He survives.
Also surviving are their four children, Kristina Berry of Peoria, Monica (Adam) Lush of Franklin, IL, Eddie (Kelsie) Berry IV of Pekin and Billy Bahnfleth of Peoria; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Hailey, Robert, Jayson, Blake, Tony, Paisley, Harper and Esther; two nephews, Markus Houser and Jason Tull; and two nieces, Andrea Allen and Ashley Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Kelly Houser; and a niece, Amy Allen.
Kim was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for living life to the fullest and always putting her family's needs before her own. Kim enjoyed spending time with her family and camping.
Cremation will be accorded. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020