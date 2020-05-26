Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Berry


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Berry Obituary
Kim Berry
PEORIA - Kim Berry, 60, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Peoria.
She was born on November 23, 1959, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Monica Lee Houser. She married Edward "Ed" Berry III on November 3, 1988. He survives.
Also surviving are their four children, Kristina Berry of Peoria, Monica (Adam) Lush of Franklin, IL, Eddie (Kelsie) Berry IV of Pekin and Billy Bahnfleth of Peoria; nine grandchildren, Rebecca, Hailey, Robert, Jayson, Blake, Tony, Paisley, Harper and Esther; two nephews, Markus Houser and Jason Tull; and two nieces, Andrea Allen and Ashley Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Kelly Houser; and a niece, Amy Allen.
Kim was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for living life to the fullest and always putting her family's needs before her own. Kim enjoyed spending time with her family and camping.
Cremation will be accorded. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -