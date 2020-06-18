Kim Mathers-Heffernan
PEORIA - Kim Mathers-Heffernan, age 53, of Chicago passed away June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill Heffernan for 24 wonderful years; devoted mother to Will and John; dear sister to John (Holly) Mathers, Jeff (Shuka) Mathers, and Sarah (Eric) Strauss; cherished daughter to Victoria L. and the late John W. Mathers; dear daughter-in-law to Carol A. and William P. Heffernan; loving sister-in-law to Laura (Michael) O'Keefe and Karen (Kevin) Schofield; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews; and devoted fur-mother to Mattie. Kim graduated from University of Colorado Boulder, and St. Mary's University Law School. She was a defense trial attorney for many years, finishing her career at AIG. Kim loved to spend time in the mountains with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lungevity.org A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave from 1:00-5:00PM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 10 attendees allowed in at a time. A private family mass will be held Monday June 22, at St. Andrews Catholic Church. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Kim's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.
PEORIA - Kim Mathers-Heffernan, age 53, of Chicago passed away June 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill Heffernan for 24 wonderful years; devoted mother to Will and John; dear sister to John (Holly) Mathers, Jeff (Shuka) Mathers, and Sarah (Eric) Strauss; cherished daughter to Victoria L. and the late John W. Mathers; dear daughter-in-law to Carol A. and William P. Heffernan; loving sister-in-law to Laura (Michael) O'Keefe and Karen (Kevin) Schofield; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews; and devoted fur-mother to Mattie. Kim graduated from University of Colorado Boulder, and St. Mary's University Law School. She was a defense trial attorney for many years, finishing her career at AIG. Kim loved to spend time in the mountains with her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lungevity.org A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave from 1:00-5:00PM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 10 attendees allowed in at a time. A private family mass will be held Monday June 22, at St. Andrews Catholic Church. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Kim's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.