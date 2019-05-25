|
Kimberly Ann Zimmerman
OAK RUN - Kimberly Ann Zimmerman, 52, of Oak Run passed away after a courageous four-year battle with breast cancer on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Kim was born on April 4, 1967, in Peoria, IL, to Bill and Jean Schisler. She married Donald Zimmerman on April 10, 1987. He survives.
Surviving are her daughters, Holly Mason of Avon, Erin (Ty) Endress of Princeville and Jeanie Zimmerman of Brimfield; sons, Cody (Chelsea) Zimmerman of Chillicothe and Donnie Zimmerman of Brimfield; grandchildren, Jackson, Owen, Cora, Charlotte, Aubrey and Kinsley; brother, Kenneth (Charlena) of Alva, Florida; and sisters, Jan Scherff of Bloomington and Connie Schisler of Wataga.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kim enjoyed listening to the blues and rock and roll, crocheting blankets for her family and fishing with her husband and sons.
After the death of her parents, Kim was the glue that kept the remaining family together. Her love for her family was a large part of who she was. She was thrilled to be a mother and cherished the fun times she spent with her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on June 8 at 12512 W. Route 90, Princeville, at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to metavivor.org for research for metastatic breast cancer.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019