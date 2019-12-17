|
Kimberly Eccles
WASHINGTON Kimberly Anne (Nieukirk) Eccles, 51, passed away at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on December 15, 2019, at 7:43 a.m.
Kimberly was born in Peoria, IL, to Steve and Alice Bergman Nieukirk on October 29, 1968. Raised in Washington, IL, she graduated from Washington Community High School in 1986 and pursued a career as a registered nurse after attending Illinois Central College. Kim worked at Proctor Hospital, Heartcare Midwest, Pekin Hospital, and OSF, where she made many lifelong friends.
She married Bradley Eccles in Washington, IL, and they had four children: Jesse, Jade, Casey, and Max, who all survive. Also surviving are her mother, one sister Kelly Hardesty (Jimmy), and her nephew Tate Hardesty. Kimberly belonged to a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, who will miss her very much. Kim was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and her former husband Brad, the father of her children.
Everyone enjoyed Kim's unique sense of humor; the room lit up when she walked in. She was known for her generous, caring spirit. Cooking, listening to music, watching movies, and visiting with her family and her grand-pups were things that brought her joy.
Her family expresses their deep gratitude to the OSF St. Francis neuro ICU staff and the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their wonderful support and gentle care.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m., all at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Kimberly Eccles Memorial Fund established at Morton Community Bank. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019