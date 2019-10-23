|
Kimberly "Kim" Fletcher
PEKIN - Kimberly "Kim" Ann Fletcher, 59, of Pekin passed away at 1:36 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born December 4, 1959, in Peoria to Gilbert and Faustine (Smith) Griffin, she married Dennis Roy Fletcher on June 17, 1983. He died on May 23, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her mother.
Surviving are her father, Gilbert Griffin of East Peoria; one son, Jeremiah (Dina) Fletcher of Normal; two daughters, Amanda Varney and Elizabeth Fletcher, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Kristin, Elijah and Jackson Fletcher, Delaney O'Brien, Heather, Gabriel and Emma Varney and Anabelle McKinney; one great-grandchild, Derrick Hawthorne; and three siblings, Geoff (Diane Zook) Griffin, Tracie (Phil) Gibson and Jodi (Jon) Zimmerman.
Kim worked as a registered nurse for Methodist Hospital in Peoria for 20-plus years, retiring in 2003.
She will be remembered for her devotion to her work and passion for helping others. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.
Her private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate.
Arrangements are pending at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, Illinois 62704.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019