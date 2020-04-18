|
Kirk C. Rees
PEORIA -- Kirk C. Rees, 60, of Peoria, passed away surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on May 5, 1959, in Fort Carson, Colorado, to Jack E. and Maria Buettner Rees. They preceded him in death along with an infant son, Jack.
Kirk married Roxana "Roxy" Smith on July 25, 1998, in Peoria.
She survives along with one stepson, Jerry (Christy) Motteler of Hanna City; three stepgrandchildren, Ashley and Tommy Motteler, and Rylie Hidden; two sisters, Cindy Cuthill of Beloit, WI, and Dawn (Ron) Johnson of Pekin and their twins Kyliegh and Kurtis Johnson; two nephews, Michael Rees and his daughter, Aliyah, and Nathan (Jill) Cuthill, and their son Gavin; niece, Christina (Nick) Haller, and their daughter, Vivian; his aunt and uncle, Jill and Keith Rees Hicks; two stepnephews, Ronnie and Rickie Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kirk was a bus driver for CityLink for 21 years.
He was a member of Northwoods Community Church, where he attended service every Saturday night and then went out to dinner with friends.
Kirk loved to travel and vacation, enjoying nature and the outdoors. He was a big fan of Blues music, especially Popa Chubby and his band.
He was a big fan of all motorsports, and traveled to drag races every year with his many friends. He had a special love for classic cars.
Kirk was a great husband, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, and dear friend to all in his life. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile!
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Owens Hospice Home for their great care and compassion provided over the last two weeks.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or to Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary is handling arrangements for the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020