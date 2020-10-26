Kraig Sheldon Kramer
PEORIA - Kraig Sheldon Kramer, age 63, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence.
Born June 16, 1956, in Crookston, MN, he was a son to Bruce Kramer and Arlis (Iwen) Fuller. He was a graduate of Richwoods High School and honorably served in the United States Army. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed riding motorcycles and enjoyed watching and attending NASCAR races. The two things he loved the most in life were his son and his 3rd grade sweetheart, Nancy Leroy Kramer.
Survivors include one son, Kyle Kramer of Chicago; and one sister, Tracy (Roger) Troxell of Peoria.
Kraig was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kandy Coile.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life service will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary.
Memorials in Kraig's memory may be made to American Legion Post 2.
