Kristina M. Obery
1957 - 2020
Kristina M. Obery
CHILLICOTHE - Kristina M. Obery, 62, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 6:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on December 8, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Eugene J. and Marjorie A. (Goliwas) Obery.
Surviving are her brother, Joel (Debbie) Obery of Metamora; sister, Marla (Mike Vedas) Obery of Metamora; sister-in-law, Sharon Obery of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Obery.
Kristina had worked at Greenview Nurseries in Dunlap for several years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She enjoyed working in her garden, shopping, spending time with her friends and coming home to the farm.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Burial of ashes will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548; or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
