Kristofer James Haning
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Kristofer James Haning, 29, of Peoria Heights, IL, formerly of Morton, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home.
Kristofer was born on May 21, 1989, in Peoria to Bruce and Sherrie Crismon Haning. They live in Morton. Also surviving are three brothers, Erik (Ann) Taylor of Kirkwood, Jeramy (Tiffany) Michael of Normal and Aaron (Charlotte Uteg) Haning of Peoria; and four grandparents, Bill and Dana Crismon of Minier, Beverly Hickey of Minier and Louise Haning of Morton.
Kristofer was preceded in death by two grandfathers.
Kristofer worked at O'Brien Steel Service Co. in Peoria. He enjoyed football and baseball.
Cremation rites will be accorded. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Minier Christian Church. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the church. The Rev. Rusty Richards will officiate. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery at a later date.
Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019