|
|
L. Dean Snyder
WASHINGTON - L. Dean Snyder, 85, of Washington passed away at 3:53 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 3, 1934, in Danvers to Luther and Clara Smool Snyder. He married Marilyn E. Noll on February 26, 1955, in Washington, and she passed away on June 2, 2000.
Surviving are one son, Gary (Holly) Snyder of Washington; four daughters, Rhonda Pfeffinger of Germantown Hills, Esther (David) Miller of Roanoke, Theresa (Mike) Vaughn of Washington and Sandy (Brian) Brace of Marquette Heights; 12 grandchildren, Dean, Sarah, David, Rhonda, Jennifer, Wesley, Corey, Brad, Grant, Andrew and Taylor; 18 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Arlene Gates of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Tony Miller; one great-grandson, Cooper the Trooper; and one sister, Mary Wallace.
He was a service manager for 47 years with various new car dealerships.
Dean served in the United States Army and was stationed at Camp Cook in California.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #983 in East Peoria, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Washington Booster Club.
Dean enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, bowling and shuffle board.
He attended the Tremont United Methodist Church, where his funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the or .
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019