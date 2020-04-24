|
|
L. Margaret Wurmnest
DEER CREEK – Lois Margaret Wurmnest, 85, of Deer Creek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Margaret was born on June 24, 1934, in Sikeston, Mo., to Gobel and Violet (Whittaker) Skaggs. She married Robert Wurmnest on February 2, 1957, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2010. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Margaret worked for Dr. E.A. Monroe in Morton as a receptionist for 16 years, then for General Electric in Bloomington for 20 years, retiring in 1994.
She was a member of the Deer Creek Baptist Church and also attended the Deer Creek United Methodist Church. Margaret was a charter member of the Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276 Auxiliary and a member of the Central Illinois Mercedes-Benz Club. Margaret's family would like to thank her many friends and neighbors for helping her the last several years with picking up groceries, driving her to appointments, and all the many visits.
Per her request, cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service with burial of cremated remains will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton with Pastor Steve Evans officiating.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Deer Creek Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020