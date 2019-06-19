|
|
La-Ronda Mathews-Harris
PEORIA - Mrs. La-Ronda Jennice Mathews-Harris, 38, of Peoria, Illinois, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 11:29 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home.
La-Ronda was born on August 8, 1980, to Jennifer Viel and La'Ron Mathews. She was a 1998 graduate of Richwoods High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Robert Morris University. She was currently employed at Caterpillar, Inc. as a Heavy Equipment Theft Awareness Program Manager. La-Ronda married Darrin Lee Harris on October 11, 2008.
La-Ronda's had a distinctive laugh and she loved telling and hearing jokes. She was an avid reader and loved cooking, watching funny movies, TV shows and shopping. She was a fashionista, with a stylish dress and shoe game. Although she was blessed with a wonderful husband, great career and designer clothes, her first love and world revolved around her beautiful children, who were her everything.
La-Ronda leaves to cherish her most precious memory, her husband and love of her life, Darrin Lee Harris of Peoria; her 4 children, Jada Ferguson, Jordyne Mathews, Justice Mathews and Jonas Mathews, all of Peoria; her parents, Jennifer Viel of Peoria and La'Ron Mathews of Peoria; her brothers, Theron "Torrja" Seiber II, Lamont "Monty" Butler and Randy "Coby" Parker, all of Peoria; grandmother, KT Harris, and grandfather, Charles Beasley, both of Peoria; aunts, Stephanie Faint, Chauncey Beasley and Chanda Beasley, all of Peoria; uncles, Joseph Viel of Lawrence, IL, and Jeffrey Viel of St. Paul, MN; beloved first cousin, Shaunterious Viel; close friends, Shakina, Cindy, Gabrielle, Nikole and Marita; and a host of nieces, nephews, other cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Blanche Turner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Assistant Pastor Jeffrey Foreman will officiate. La-Ronda will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019