Lance Everett Blake
PEORIA - Lance Blake, 54, of Peoria, IL, passed on Monday, April 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr., Pastor, will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019