Lance Willock
1939 - 2020
Lance Willock
PEORIA - Lance G. Willock, 81, of Stuart, Fla., a former Peoria resident, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mable, father, Marvin, and sons, Steve and Scott Willock.
Born and raised in Peoria, IL, Lance graduated from Peoria Central High School where his love of music began in concert and marching band. While pursuing a successful sales career with Westinghouse Electric and Shanebrook Graphics, music was never far away. He played trumpet and flugelhorn on the weekends. After moving to Stuart, Fla. in 1984, he followed his musical path by performing for many years at Big Al's, Fairways and Alice's Restaurants as well as numerous venues throughout South Florida. He taught himself to play banjo and keyboards.
For over 30 years, he enchanted adults and children alike as Santa Clause. "He gave a lot of children a lot of smiles." Lance was a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas (IBRBS) as well as an original member of the Palm Tree Santas.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosemary, step-children, Tracey Van Slyke (Dan), Todd Zeigler (Suzie), Troy Zeigler (Felice), daughter, Lynn Willock, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Washington, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to tykes & teens, Inc., Palm City, Florida or Chasin A Dream Foundation, Jupiter, Florida.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
