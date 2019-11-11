|
|
LaReta Brooks
PEORIA - LaReta Lou Brooks, 90, of Peoria passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
She was born on January 5, 1929, in Prairie City Township, IL, the daughter of Charles Gerald and Fern Adams Dean. She married Lester D. Moore on March 6, 1949. He preceded her in death in January of 1967.
LaReta is survived by one son, Mike Moore of Peoria; two daughters, Becky (Lee) Hofmann of Peoria and Mendy Smith of Peoria; three grandchildren, Christopher Smith and Megan (Eric Sanders "Fiancé") Smith; three great-grandchildren, Connor Bushell, Landon Bushell and Parker Hofmann; one sister, Selma (Larry) Bradford of Good Hope; one brother,Gerald L "Bud" (Dorothy) Dean of Macomb; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Doris Hunter, Emma McDonald and Betty Dial.
LaReta was a fifty-year member of Eastern Star Mystic Tide Chapter. She was a Past Matron of Washington Chapter.
She was a member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
To view her memorial page or to leave an online condolence please, go to www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019