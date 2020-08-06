1/1
Larry Adams
1950 - 2020
BARTONVILLE - Larry Adams, age 70, of Bartonville passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:52 a.m. at his residence.
He was born Feb. 6, 1950 in Terry, MS to Robert and Maude (Summers) Adams. He married Daisy Little on Oct. 21, 1978 in Peoria. She survives along with one son, Lamon (Jessica) Adams of Peoria, one granddaughter, Laneya Adams of Peoria, two brothers: his twin, Jerry Adams of Jackson, MS, Richard L. Adams of Terry, MS, three sisters: Claudia McGee and Bessie (Gordon) Bradley of Terry, MS, Betty Adams of Peoria, and one very dear nephew, Randy L. Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Walter R. Summers, Gene P. Adams and two sisters: Mable Wells and Barbara J. Jackson.
Larry first worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 15 years then worked for Nelson Sprinkler Co. for 10 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Larry's life will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pas. Jackie Adams will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
You may view Larry's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
