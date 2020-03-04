Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of East Peoria
Larry Allen


1943 - 2020
Larry Allen Obituary
Larry Allen
WASHINGTON - Larry Allen, 76, of Washington passed away at 6:16 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 28, 1943, in Peoria to the late Floyd and Eva Turner Allen. He married Rebecca Steinseifer on December 11, 1969, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca of Washington; sons, Sean (Lori) Allen and Shane Allen (Tiffany Harrison); four grandchildren, Nina, Chase, Blake and Lucas; and two aunts.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bob and Betty.
Larry was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of East Peoria and played in the dartball league for over 50 years. He got involved in local racing, beginning in the 1950s, and had been active since. He owned LA Racing in Washington, maintained cars for top drivers and was inducted into the Peoria Speedway Old Timers Club in 2019. Most important to him was his family. Whether he watching his son race or planting a garden with his grandkids, he was happiest when his time was spent with them.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church of East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope or First Baptist Church of East Peoria.
Larry's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
