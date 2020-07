Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Baxter

CHILLICOTHE - A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe for Larry Baxter, who passed away on May 4, 2020. Immediately following the Mass there will be a celebration of Larry's life at Arrowhead Country Club, 19430 N. Centerville Road in Edelstein from noon to 5pm. All are welcome to come.



