|
|
Larry E. Baxter
CHILLICOTHE - Larry Eugene Baxter, age 78, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Larry was born on July 6, 1941 in Galesburg, Illinois to Frank E. Baxter and Gladys L. (McBeth) Conkright. He married Catherine Pavich on April 29, 1967 in Rock Island, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Kitty; his children, Lisa (Troy) Benson and Frank (Lore) Baxter both of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Lauren (Josh) Kluesner, Stefanie (Austyn) Yeske, Connor Benson, Stephany (Matt Cooper) Johnson, Noah Benson, Hannah Benson and Kylee Fowler; and six great-grandchildren, Stella, Scarlett, Sawyer, Eli, Sylvee and Jax. Also surviving is his sister, Patti (Lonnie) Ford of Glasford, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry served in the U.S. Army for two years in Vietnam. He worked for International Paper for 10 years and then worked for Caterpillar for 27 years until he retired in 2002. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He enjoyed going to auctions, buying and selling primitives, wintering in Orange Beach, Alabama and spending time with friends.
Larry didn't know a stranger; everybody was family. His fridge was always full and ready for the next impromptu gathering. He always tried to lead by example and was known for his "Baxterisms." He loved his family and especially loved going to his grandkid's activities and sporting events. Larry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or . Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe and online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020