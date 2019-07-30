|
Larry E. VanDyke
TREMONT - Larry E. VanDyke, 72, of Tremont, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Larry was born on October 16, 1946, in Pekin to Ray E. and Shirley M. Burch VanDyke. He married Patsy E. Hasty on January 4, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Amy (Randy) Payne of Mackinaw and Beth Sands of Tremont; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister, Nancy Broughton of Pekin.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jeffery.
Larry was an Army veteran. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years. He retired in 1999 as an illustrator.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Private burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Glen Oak Peoria, IL 61603; or UnityPoint Hospice, 221 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL, 61636.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019