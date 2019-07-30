Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry VanDyke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. VanDyke


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. VanDyke Obituary
Larry E. VanDyke
TREMONT - Larry E. VanDyke, 72, of Tremont, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
Larry was born on October 16, 1946, in Pekin to Ray E. and Shirley M. Burch VanDyke. He married Patsy E. Hasty on January 4, 1967. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Amy (Randy) Payne of Mackinaw and Beth Sands of Tremont; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister, Nancy Broughton of Pekin.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jeffery.
Larry was an Army veteran. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years. He retired in 1999 as an illustrator.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Private burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Glen Oak Peoria, IL 61603; or UnityPoint Hospice, 221 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL, 61636.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now