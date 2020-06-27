Larry Elms

PEORIA - Larry Kent Elms, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Yuma, AZ.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1943, to Vernon and Letona (Mitchell) Elms.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Elms; mother, Letona (Mitchell) Elms; and brother, Tommy Elms.

Surviving are is his wife, Joretta Elms; sons and grandchildren, Scott Elms (Roni) and Ravin, Sophia and Henry and Matthew Elms (Christina) and Rosa and Coen; brother, Alan Elms of California; and sisters, Jeanine Frey of Georgia, Elaine Elms of Washington, DC, Elena Elms of North Carolina and Laurel Mitchell of Tennessee.

After graduating from Ballard High School in Kentucky, he served in the Navy as a Frogman during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his service, he moved to Peoria, IL, and became a toolmaker at Caterpillar. Larry eventually retired from Caterpillar and spent his winters in Yuma, AZ.

He was a devoted father to his children, teaching them to shoot guns, work on cars and a lot of other outdoor skills.

A private celebration of life will be held July 2, with a memorial at a later date.



