Larry Forsythe
LACON - Larry G. Forsythe, 71, of Lacon died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Bickford Memory Care in Peoria.
Born on January 19, 1948, in Peoria to the late James and Marguerite Malone Forsythe, he married Cheryl Conarro on September 25, 1971, in Lacon.
Larry was a welder at J&L Steel-LTV steel for 41 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Larry was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends, and he loved watching the NHRA and NASCAR.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Lacon; son, Jeff (Sonny) of Dunlap; daughter, Laura (Jason) Bergman of Lacon; siblings, Joanne Herington of Washburn, Riva (Joe) Moore of Sugar Grove, James (Janet) Forsythe of Lacon and Terry (Debbie) Forsythe; grandkids, Madelyn, Kegan and Addison; and brother-in-law, Bill Conarro of Lacon.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Dan; and brother, Emory "Buzz" Green.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time, with burial in the Lacon Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Larry's name to the Lacon Home Journal Christmas Fund and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019