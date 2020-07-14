Larry G. Clasing
BARTONVILLE - Larry G. Clasing, 77, of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria, after a prolonged illness.
He was born in Peoria on November 21, 1942, to Harold F. Clasing and Ruth E. (Conkey) Clasing.
He is survived by a son, Michael Clasing; brother, Duane (Patty) Clasing; sister-in-law, Ruth A. Clasing; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan J. Clasing; and his son, James Clasing.
Larry worked at Caterpillar Tractor for many years, retiring in 2001 as a Senior Design Engineer.
He was interested in Abraham Lincoln, Civil War and World War II history, and old automobiles and highways, especially Route 66 and Lincoln Highways. Larry also enjoyed the engineering aspects that went into the building of automobiles and industrial projects. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu, of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Route 66 Association of Illinois. To leave a condolence for the family or a donation online, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
