Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Harmon


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Harmon Obituary
Larry Harmon
PEKIN - Larry G. Harmon, 70, of Pekin passed away at 10:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born on July 24, 1948, in Pekin to Louis and Thelma (DeBoer) Harmon. His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Tonya Potter of Peoria; one son, John Harmon of Peoria; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis Harmon Jr. of Bloomington; and two sisters, Marilyn Beaver and Beverly Jones, both of Pekin.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He had worked as a pipefitter and welder, working for Evonik for 41 years, retiring in 2008.
Larry loved NASCAR, especially Dale Jarrett and Joey Logano. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, where military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now