|
|
Larry Harmon
PEKIN - Larry G. Harmon, 70, of Pekin passed away at 10:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born on July 24, 1948, in Pekin to Louis and Thelma (DeBoer) Harmon. His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Tonya Potter of Peoria; one son, John Harmon of Peoria; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis Harmon Jr. of Bloomington; and two sisters, Marilyn Beaver and Beverly Jones, both of Pekin.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He had worked as a pipefitter and welder, working for Evonik for 41 years, retiring in 2008.
Larry loved NASCAR, especially Dale Jarrett and Joey Logano. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, where military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 4234 N. Knoxville Ave., Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019