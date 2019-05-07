Home

PEORIA - Larry Huber, 68, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 29, 2019.
He was born on August 3, 1950, to Albert Huber and Jane Gill in Peoria, L.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dave; and infant daughter, Amy.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; brother, Jim; his kids, Jonas (Christine), Jared (Melanie), Josh and Justin (Abby); and seven grandkids, J.J., Kai, Clay, Maddex, Jace, Penny and Matthew.
He graduated from Woodruff High School in 1968. He excelled in football, baseball and basketball in high school. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals and Bears fan. He liked going to Cripple Creek and his Saturday night poker games. He loved being with his grandkids and is proud of his four sons he raised.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 8, at Alternative Cremation, 2377 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019
