Larry Kirk
EAST PEORIA - Chaplain Larry D. Kirk, 85, of East Peoria passed away at 12:36 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on August 13, 1934, in Missouri Valley, IA, to Gail S. and Nellie Ruth Schiebel Kirk. He married Louise S. Stephenson on April 23, 1960, in Johnston City, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Stephanie Kirk of Marseilles, Sheryl (John) Schoedel of Crown Point, IN, and Stephen (Debbie) Kirk of Springfield; two granddaughters, Cassie Kirk and Marissa Schoedel; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Kirk of Modesto, CA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dick Kirk.
He served as a captain with the United States Army Signal Corps for 17 years and was very proud of his country. He worked as an engineer at the Ag Lab in Peoria for 13 years. After being called into ministry, he attended seminary while pastoring Edelstein/Speer congregational churches and serving as a pastor and counselor with Chapel Vision ministries. He served as Chaplain for Methodist Medical Center for 26 years while he and his wife served various interim ministries throughout the central Illinois area. He attended Washington Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Charles McDonald officiating. Interment will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin.
Chaplain Kirk's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020