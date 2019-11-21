|
Larry Koch, Sr.
MORTON – Larry F. Koch, Sr., 69, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born on January 24, 1950, in Peoria, Ill., to Walter Sr. and Janice (Carpentier) Koch. He married Andrea Miller on May 14, 1980 in Marquette Heights, Ill. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Larry (Kim) Koch, Jr. of Peoria, and Carrie (Mike) Miles of Olathe, Kan.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Gary (Virginia) Koch of Surprise, Ariz., Jim Koch of Mackinaw, and John Koch of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Koch, Jr., and one sister, Judy Donaldson.
Larry was a forklift driver for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years. He then worked for J.H. Car Wash in Morton. Larry was a member of Koch Brother's Lunch Club.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to www.pancan.org
Online condolences may be left for Larry's family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019