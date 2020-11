Larry L. DrawyerGALESBURG - Larry Lee Drawyer, 80, of Galesburg, formerly of Kewanee, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at OSF St. Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg.Larry was born in rural Bradford, Illinois, on December 29, 1939, to Julia Ferris Drawyer Loper. Larry graduated from Wyoming High School with the class of 1958. He served four years in the United States Air Force.Larry married his high school sweetheart, Maureen McMullen, on October 15, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Wyoming. They lived in Kewanee before moving to Galesburg. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Hulick of Abingdon, IL, and Kimberly (Damon) Carr of Cedar Rapids, IA.Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, his daughters and his grandchildren, Nathan and Cody Johnson and Caleb and Hannah Carr. He is also survived by his sisters, Agnes (Greg) Hatcher of Kingdom City, MO, and Lottie (Jerry) Robinson, Quincy, IL.He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Marshall Loper; son-in-law, Mark Johnson; and brother, Gary, in infancy.Larry retired from the office of Kewanee Boiler in 2000 after 37 years of employment. He enjoyed gardening and traveling with Maureen, especially after they retired. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.Private graveside services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Wethersfield Cemetery. Carol Carpenter will officiate. Military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council.Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association American Cancer Society or the donor's choice. Memorials may be left at the funeral home for the family. Please share a memory or an online condolence for Larry's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com