|
|
Larry Lee Potter
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Larry Lee Potter, age 81, of Peoria Heights passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, with his wife by his side.
Larry was born on August 22, 1938, in Toulon, IL, a son to William Tilden and Rena Esther (Goodale) Potter. On July 30, 1972, he married Nancy Mattern in Peoria and together they cherished 48 years. He worked for Hiram Walker for 26 years and went to work for Par-a-dice Casino as an auditor for 7 years.
Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed listening to country music, especially Patsy Cline, and watching old black and white movies. He lived life large, always known to play pranks on his kids and grandchildren, and never meeting a stranger. Larry liked watching NASCAR, where he could often be heard cheering on Kyle Bush. He loved people and enjoyed trips to Walt Disney World with his family. Larry was a devout husband, father, grandfather and brother who cherished his family, was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Peoria Heights; three children, Kevin (Michele) Potter of East Peoria, Karrie Potter of Oregon and Kim Potter of Peoria; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild, with one on the way; and one brother, William T. Potter of Pekin.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kathy Reiser; and three sisters, Phyllis, Margie and Nola.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Larry's life will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Larry's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrighandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020