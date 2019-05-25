|
Larry Lee Rutledge
BARTONVILLE - Larry Lee Rutledge, 87, of Bartonville passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on June 21, 1931, to devoted parents, Irma (Lindsey) Rutledge and Roy Rutledge. He married Claudine Howett on January 12, 1952.
He is survived by his wife; son, David Rutledge; daughter, Diane Burroughs; and two grandsons, Troy and Kipp Burroughs.
His infant brother, David Rutledge; and beloved son, Brian Rutledge, preceded him in death.
He worked at Hiram Walker Distillery for 34 years, retiring as a foreman in 1979. He also worked as a contractor and built homes in Peoria and Bartonville.
Larry raced stock cars from 1950-1953 and won several championships throughout the downstate area. His love of racing endured, and he always had a front row seat for the Indianapolis 500 at the speedway or in front of the television.
As a member of the McDonald's Morning Meet Up Crew in Bartonville, he enjoyed and valued the relationships made over many years. He will be remembered as an ambitious and self-made man and missed by family and friends who loved and cared for him.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019