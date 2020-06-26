Larry Leeper

FARMINGTON - Larry Allen Leeper, 70, of Ouray, CO, formerly of Farmington, was accidentally killed June 7th by a falling tree.

He grew up in Farmington, IL and graduated from the Univ. of IL in 1973. He lived in Aspen CO for 21 years with his wife Alice, then moved to Ouray, CO for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, son Jeremy (Lindsey), daughter Janelle (Mark) Smiley, son Owen, 3 granddaughters, his mother Eleanor, a sister and 3 brothers. He was a cabinet maker, general contractor (built 'Shad Hill' in Farmington IL in 1977), and volunteer fireman and chief in Aspen and Ouray, CO. Larry finished his 'bucket list' and lived his life fully. He will be missed by all who knew him.



