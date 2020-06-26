Larry Leeper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Leeper
FARMINGTON - Larry Allen Leeper, 70, of Ouray, CO, formerly of Farmington, was accidentally killed June 7th by a falling tree.
He grew up in Farmington, IL and graduated from the Univ. of IL in 1973. He lived in Aspen CO for 21 years with his wife Alice, then moved to Ouray, CO for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, son Jeremy (Lindsey), daughter Janelle (Mark) Smiley, son Owen, 3 granddaughters, his mother Eleanor, a sister and 3 brothers. He was a cabinet maker, general contractor (built 'Shad Hill' in Farmington IL in 1977), and volunteer fireman and chief in Aspen and Ouray, CO. Larry finished his 'bucket list' and lived his life fully. He will be missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved