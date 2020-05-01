|
|
Larry Leroy Behrens
PEORIA - Larry Leroy Behrens, 49, of Carlinville, Ill., formerly of Peoria, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. at his home.
He was born on September 17, 1970, in Peoria, Ill., to parents, Norman and Alice Behrens. He married Wendy (Crosby) Behrens on March 29, 2020, in Carlinville, Ill.
Larry loved spending time with family and his dogs, setting up his annual Christmas light show for the community, camping, hiking, boating and fishing. In addition, he loved going to auctions and running their antique store called "It Is What It Is."
He was employed by New Wave Communications for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Behrens of Carlinville; mother-in-law, Mary Crosby of Florida; children, McKinsey (Seth) Reber of Taylorville, Seth Pritchard and Hayden and Ashton, all of Carlinville; grandchildren: Raelyn Reber and Remy Reber of Taylorville; and siblings, Lorrey (Bruce) Vonbrethorst of Peoria, Ninette (Curt) LeRoy of Morton and Erika Hoover of Bartonville; along with many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Alice Behrens and Jerry Crosby.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020