Larry Martin

Larry MartinPEKIN - Larry G. Martin, 80, of Hamilton, IL, formerly of Pekin, IL, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, IL. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA, with the family meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com