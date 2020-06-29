Larry Martin
Larry Martin
PEKIN - Larry G. Martin, 80, of Hamilton, IL, formerly of Pekin, IL, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, IL. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA, with the family meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
