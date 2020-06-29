Larry Martin
PEKIN - Larry G. Martin, 80, of Hamilton, IL, formerly of Pekin, IL, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, IL. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA, with the family meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
PEKIN - Larry G. Martin, 80, of Hamilton, IL, formerly of Pekin, IL, died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, IL. Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA, with the family meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.