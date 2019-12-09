|
Larry "Kidd" Menold
MORTON - Larry R. "Kidd" Menold, 67, of Morton passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on July 28, 1952, in Peoria, Ill., to Henry "Hank" and Eva (Straesser) Menold. He married Marcia Martinie on June 16, 1984, in Morton.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Menold of Morton; two sons, Jesse (Jen) Menold of Des Plaines, Ill., and Jake Menold (Rachel Brandt) of Morton; one grandson, Connor Menold; three brothers, Alvin Menold of Victoria, British Colombia, Wayne (Tammy) Menold of Morton and Ralph (Jimmy McNulty) Menold of Truro, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his twin infant daughters, Jamie and Jodie and both parents.
Kidd worked in Morton for Wiedman Concrete and Aupperle Construction and last worked for Otto Baum Construction until retiring in 2012. He was a member of Laborers Local 231.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his boys play sports and playing golf, bags, cards, softball and volleyball.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Pastor Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also on Friday, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runner's Association.
To view Kidd's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019