Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Larry Benson
Larry Michael Benson


Larry Michael Benson Obituary
Larry Michael Benson
PEORIA - Larry Michael Benson, 53, of Peoria passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, in Peoria.
He was born on March 5, 1965, in Peoria to Milton and Wilma (Brewer) Benson. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are his sister, Lori (Douglas) Fouts of Peoria; and his two nieces, Maggie and McKenna.
Larry had attended First Assembly of God and worked as an associate with Walmart in Peoria. He was a life member of the N.R.A. and he loved target shooting. He enjoyed trips to Colorado, was an avid fan of science fiction and loved spending time with his nieces.
Cremation will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
