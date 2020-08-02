Larry N. Weaver
LEWISTOWN - Larry N. Weaver, 84, of Lewistown passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sunset Nursing Home in Canton.
He was born on January 15, 1936, in Canton, a son of Gerald and Lois (Romine) Weaver. He married Doris Henderson on November 20, 1960, in Cuba. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, J. Garrett Weaver of Lewistown and Lana (Mike) Downs of Canton; two grandchildren, Cassandra Downs and Colton Downs, both of Canton; one brother, Gary (Barbara) Weaver of Hamilton, Montana; and three sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Lybarger and Lorraine Allen, both of Canton, and Winnie (Late Dean) Wilson of Wee-Ma-Tuk.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Danny Weaver; and two sisters, Sandra Weaver and Jeannie Weaver.
He worked as a farmer and at International Harvester Company for several years, and later worked as a meat inspector for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army, was a life member of Lancaster Masonic Lodge #106 in Glasford, and was a Golden Gloves Boxer. He enjoyed showing sheep at the fair and going to car races.
Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in rural Canton. A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where masonic rites will be accorded at 6 p.m. The Rev. Jerry Sawyer will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
