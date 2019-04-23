|
Larry Neukomm
ROANOKE - Larry E. Neukomm, 70, of rural Roanoke went to his heavenly home at 4:31 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 29, 1948, in Watseka, IL, to Ervin and Martha (Brutlag) Neukomm. He married Sharon Hodel on August 24, 1969, in Roanoke. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Michelle (Mark) Simpson of McLean, IL, Phil (Erin) Neukomm of Secor, IL, Tammy (David) Baietto of Crystal Lake, IL, and Jeff (Brandi) Neukomm of Roanoke, IL; ten grandchildren; one brother, Glenn (Connie) Neukomm of Buckley, IL; three sisters, Susan (Bob) Ivey of Cape Coral, FL, Shirley (Jerry) Bruens of Cissna Park, IL, and Peggy (Ken) Gossett of Watseka, IL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dale Neukomm; and one grandson, Nathan Simpson.
Larry graduated from Canton Community College in 1968 with an AG mechanic degree, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. He then farmed and raised hogs for 45 years. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post 463 and past member of the Roanoke-Benson School Board and Woodford County Pork Producers. He was also a Linn Township trustee for several years.
His faith and family were the pillars in his life. He loved attending his children's and grandchildren's many activities. He also enjoyed taking family vacations every summer, woodworking and photography. A very special joy in his life was helping to care for his granddaughter, Lydia. They will always be "best buddies." His kind and gentle spirit will live in our hearts forever.
Larry was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris funeral home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morton Community Bank in Roanoke for an education fund created for his grandchildren.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019