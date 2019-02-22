|
|
Larry Primm
GLASFORD - Larry Wilson Primm, 67, of Glasford IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 3:17 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 20, 1951 in Memphis, TN to John Wilson and Verna (Dailey) Primm. He married Mary Ann Scott on April 5, 1980 in El Paso, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters Dorie (Kevin) Nash, Sherri (Rod) Waters, and Kristi (Jim) Akers; grandchildren Joshua Nash, Ben (Maris) Fitch, Sarah (Nathan) Lee, Jeremiah (Jocelyn) Nash, Hanna Nash, Alyssa Waters, Isaac and Ian Akers and Kelana Nash along with two great grandchildren; Macie Fitch and Elijah Nash and sister Joyce (Bob) Hinderliter. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lynda Syfert and brother Steven Primm.
He was a 1969 graduate of Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford. Larry was a true patriot, serving as military police in the United States Army and was a member of Glasford Post 35 American Legion. He was a proud UAW Local 974 Union member, retiring from Caterpillar in 1999. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed being on the water, keeping busy in his shop and watching Nascar with his beloved dog, Sadie. His final act of kindness was tissue donation through the Gift of Hope.
Cremation has been accorded and per Larry's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to TAPS in Pekin.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019