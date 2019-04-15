|
Larry R Stecken
CHILLICOTHE - Larry R. Stecken, age 71, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7:53 a.m. at Unity Point Proctor in Peoria.
He was born May 6, 1947 in Peoria to Robert L. and Eileen E. (Zimmerman) Stecken. He married Deborah Pillischafske on March 22, 1980 in Bartonville. She survives along with his mother Eileen Stecken of Chillicothe, five children: Scott (Honey) Stecken of South Fork, CO, Stacey (Jeff) Doerr of East Peoria, Susan (Rob) Hirt of Colorado Spring, CO, Daniel (Karen) Stecken of Seneca, IL, and Stephanie (Shaun) Pyse of Chillicothe. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Lyric, Maren, Camryn, Costner, London, Cecelia, Raquel, Rozlynn, two sisters: Linda (Larry) Dozard of East Peoria, Joy (Jim) Plemmons of East Peoria, and one brother, Bob Stecken of Groveland.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Stecken and one son, Robert E. Stecken.
Larry was a United States Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, Larry was an Electrician working out of the IBEW Local 34 for over 40 years. He was employed by Schaefer Electric in Peoria. He was a member of the Chillicothe Legion Post 9, and a lifetime member of the Peoria Casting Club.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. A celebration of Larry's life will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday following the visitation at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Propionic Academia Foundation.
You may view Larry's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019