Larry Renner
BARTONVILLE - Bartonville - Larry Renner, 81, passed away on July 16 at his Bartonville home.
Larry was born on December 15, 1937 to George and Anna (Bakalar) Renner. He was raised in Streator, IL. Larry married Bonnie Boyd in Peoria on June 4, 1965. She survives along with his daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Yuhas Zook of Canton, GA, Leslie Yuhas Stoens & Dennis Linsley of Bartonville, IL and Lynn (John-David) Renner Michels of Gilbert, AZ, his grandchildren, Kristen Stoens Graf, Natalie Zook Hannapel, Ryan Stoens, Abby & Jake Michels and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin & Kaitlyn Graf. He is also survived by his sister, Muriel (Robert) Renner Cipalo, Streator, IL, brother, Richard Renner, Chandler, AZ and sister-in-law Lola Renner of Magalia, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and two brothers, Roger and Gene "Shorty" Renner.
Larry served in the US Army from 1957 to 1963. He retired with 30 years' service from Komatsu. He was a member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 0979.
He was an avid gardener, two-handed fisherman and diehard CUB fan. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family and friends dearly and will be deeply missed.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation rites.
Onilne condolences can be left at www.SchmidtHaller.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019