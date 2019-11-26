Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Larry W. Kluge


1940 - 2019
Larry W. Kluge Obituary
Larry W. Kluge
CHILLICOTHE - Larry William Kluge, age 78, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Larry was born on December 21, 1940, in Michigan City, IN, to Edward L. and Charlotte Kluge.
Surviving are his son, Shannon (Michele) Kluge of Chillicothe; two grandchildren, Ashley and Zac Kluge, both of Chillicothe; his sister, Joann (Mark) Bailey of Chillicothe; and his brother, Dick (Shirley) Kluge of La Port, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Kluge.
Larry served in the U.S. Army and then was an iron worker with the Local 112 for 30 years.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
