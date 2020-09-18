Dr. Larry W. Lasken

PEORIA - Dr. Gary Warren Lasken, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on September 15, 2020, in Cape Coral, Florida.

Gary was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 18, 1947. He was preceded in death by his father Phil Lasken and his mother Jean Lasken. He was a dear brother to the late Rick Lasken.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Peggy Lasken, his sister-in-law Kate Lasken. He was the loving father and father-in-law to stepson Shane and Colleen Perry and step-grandchildren Chance Taylor and McKenna Taylor. He is survived by his nephews and many friends.

Gary received his Doctor of Optometry degree from ICO in 1973. He worked in private practice for 46 years and loved his patients. He was heavily involved in Illinois Optometric Association, IOA, and received many awards for his accomplishments including 1998 Optometrist of the Year. He served as President of the Illinois Valley Optometric Society from 1982 to 1984. He

was a Captain of the Peoria County Sheriffs Auxiliary where he served for 20 years. Once retired, he and Peggy moved to Cape Coral, FL to enjoy the sun and Gulf waters in 2018. Gary was an avid boater and loved his boat Shear Vision which he shared for 42 years with dear friends of the IVY Club. He loved fishing and hunting, was a traveler and lover of life. He will be

missed by all who knew him and remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and boundless love for his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at The Illinois Valley Yacht Club in Peoria Heights, Illinois to celebrate Gary's life.



