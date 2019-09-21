Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Larry Waller


1938 - 2019
Larry Waller Obituary
Larry Waller
PEKIN - Larry Lee Waller, 80, of Pekin passed away at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Eureka. He was formerly of Bushnell.
Born November 2, 1938, in Camden to Robert Louis and Betty Naomi (Watt) Waller, he married Anna Walls on September 13, 1956, in Macomb. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Debbie (Warren) Bieze of East Peoria; three sons, Terry (Karen) Waller and Jerry (Judy) Waller, both of Pekin, and Ronnie (Christine) Waller of Manito; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 1985 as a power truck operator and bus driver.
He enjoyed camping, antique cars and spending quality time with his family.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Society for the Blind, 1238 South Street, Sacramento, California 95811.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
