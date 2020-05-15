|
|
Larry Watt Rodgers
EAST PEORIA - Larry Watt Rodgers, 76, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, May 15th, 2020.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Watt Yeiser Rodgers; mother, Mary Allene Moore (Lloyd "Cotton") and sister, Robin Losher (Al).
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Mary Rodgers; children, Larry Rodgers (Jill), Tim Rodgers (Lisa), Keith Rodgers, Dan Rodgers, Melissa Williams (Joe), Bryant Gilmore and brother, Barry Moore (Erin). Also left to cherish his memory are eight grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; two great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Larry was born in Humboldt, Tennessee on May 28, 1943, and as a teenager, he moved to East Peoria, Illinois. For over 30 years, he proudly served in law enforcement in and around the Greater Peoria area. Some of Larry's favorite times were spent riding motorcycles, smoking barbecue, and spending time with family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the . Online condolences may be submitted to www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020