Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Larry Webster


1941 - 2019
Larry Webster Obituary
Larry Webster
EAST PEORIA - Larry J. Webster, 78, of East Peoria passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at home, with his family.
He was born on January 13, 1941, in Bicknell, Indiana, to Arnold and Vera Jean (Smith) Webster. He married Judy A. Chew on October 22, 1972, in East Peoria, and she preceded him in death on January 19, 2015.
Surviving are his daughters, Sarah Webster and Amy (Jason) Potter, all of East Peoria; grandchildren, Logan and Melanie; sister, Pamela Meyers of Bellevue; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Brown and Kathy Webster; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also preceding him in death were his sisters, Carol Miller and Linda Harazmus; and brothers, Elvis and Terry Webster.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1960-63.
Larry was an entrepreneur, owning several businesses in East Peoria through the years, including Mattress Mart, Inn-Cahoots and The Lamplighter in Groveland.
He enjoyed restoring antique cars, having completed over 60 projects in his lifetime.
Larry was always good for a laugh and he will be remembered as having a joke for every occasion.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason with membership in Illinois Lodge #263 AF & AM and the Mohammed Temple Shrine.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria, with military funeral honors presented by the U.S. Army. His nephew, Gary Webster, will officiate. Masonic rites will be given at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with visitation immediately following from 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to OSF Hospice.
Condolences and memories may be shared through RemmertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
