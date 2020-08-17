1/
Laura Calaway
1933 - 2020
PEORIA - Laura Calaway, 87, of Peoria, formerly of Rushville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 22, 1933, in Bonfield, a daughter of Peter and Katherine (Kauk) Duhai. She married Frank Curtis Calaway on November 8, 1952, in Naperville. He preceded her in death on December 3, 1991, in Monticello.
Laura was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, William; grandson, Kurt; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her five children, Sandra Gaddis and Deborah Shayka, both of Jacksonville, Sue Calaway of Peoria, Nancy Mellor of Black River Falls, WI, and Frank C. Calaway of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Laura worked in receiving for Sparta Hospital for many years, retiring in 1992. She loved spending time with her family and crafting.
Laura's celebration of life service will be at a later date. Her family is handling the service arrangements. Schmidt-Haller Burial & Cremation Services in Peoria is handling the cremation arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, OSF Hospice or the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be left for Laura's family at www.schmidthaller.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
