Laura (Allen) Curfman

PEORIA – Laura (Allen) Curfman of Peoria passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019.

Laura was born on June 2, 1954, in Peoria to Fred and Tilley (Derges) Allen. She married Christopher C. Curfman July 17, 1976, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Surviving are two adoring daughters, Crystal Eula Curfman of Chicago and Collette Allen Curfman of Tampa, FL; her father Frederick Walton Allen; two sisters Diane Cullinan (Doug) Oberhelman and Rita Allen Graves of Peoria; five nieces and nephews, Kathleen Cullinan (Tyson) Brill of Chicago, Maureen Cullinan (Christopher) Bennett of Chicago, Alison Cullinan (Matt) Unkovich of Peoria, Allen (Laura Schachtrup) Cullinan of Peoria, Whitney Graves (Kyle) Lott of Fort Worth, TX; and 11 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Laura attended Richwoods High School and Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She majored in Radio, TV and Film. Throughout her life, Laura traveled and lived all over the world including three countries and six states. She was actively involved in the Junior League wherever she lived stateside. Laura's hobbies included travel, needlepoint, gambling and she would never pass up a good shopping sale. Most importantly, she loved visiting and vacationing with her daughters.

She was a vibrant, kind and generous person who could walk into any room and make friends with you instantly. Her laugh was contagious and her beauty shined from the inside out. Laura loved telling stories and always made you feel like the most important person in the room.

A Celebration of Life, will be open to all who want to attend from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Country Club of Peoria, 4700 Grandview Drive, Peoria Heights, IL. A private family burial will be at Springdale Cemetery before the celebration of life.

Memorials may be made in Laura's name to the Illinois Institute for Addiction Recovery.

