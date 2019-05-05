|
Laura Drassler
PEORIA - Laura Jane (Humphrey) Drassler, 67, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at her home in Sun City West, Arizona, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, following a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Laura was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, on July 23, 1951, to John and Laura Frances (Dinsmore) Humphrey, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Michael Drassler of Chicago, and his father, Stephen Drassler of Bradley, Illinois; a sister, Harriet Argento, one nephew, John (Cheryl) Argento; and one niece, Laura Argento, of Chicago, Illinois; along with several cousins.
Laura graduated from Lawrence Township High School in Lawrenceville in 1969 and continued her education at Illinois State University, where she received a Bachelor Degree in Education in 1973 and advanced hours at Boston University. She then earned a Master's Degree, plus 63 hours toward her Doctorate, at Bradley University.
Laura began her career working part-time for her father at the family-owned Humphrey Packing Company (home of "Persimmon Ridge" brand pork sausage), in Lawrenceville. Laura later worked as an assistant for the Bloomington, Illinois, park district during her summer breaks. Upon graduating from Illinois State University in 1973, she began her 36-year teaching career at Bradley Central Elementary School in Bradley, Illinois, where "Miss Humphrey" taught reading. After moving to Kansas City, Kansas, with her husband, Stephen, she taught reading and social studies at Smith-Hale Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri. Upon returning to Illinois, Laura taught at several schools in the Peoria District 150 school system, retiring from Woodruff High School, where she taught English. Laura was a dedicated teacher and always "went the extra mile" for her students. For many years, Laura was the sponsor for the Woodruff H.S. chapter of the Kiwanis student service organization, "Key Club." She received numerous accolades during her teaching career, being included several times in "Who's Who of Among American Teachers." Laura is remembered for bringing Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" to life for her students, including a "Toga Day" on "the Ides of March." After retiring from the public school system in 2006, Laura taught English at Peoria Notre Dame High School for three years, finally retiring from teaching in 2009. After retiring, Laura and her Boston Terrier dogs lived in Sun City West, Arizona, and Peoria, Illinois.
Laura loved to travel, having journeyed twice to England (visiting the homes and the graves of William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway). She also traveled to Yugoslavia, Slovenia, Italy, France, Germany and Austria several times. Laura loved to read and had a large collection of books in her personal library. In her spare time, Laura also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, swimming, playing pickleball and participating in team trivia with friends in Arizona. Laura found her special place in Arizona and thoroughly enjoyed life and retirement there.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for May 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Woodruff Career and Technical Center, 1800 NE Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
Memorials may be made to the family (Michael Drassler) or to THEMA, a hospice organization serving the Phoenix, Arizona, area at THEMA Foundation, THEMA Health Services, 1500 E. Bethany Home Road, Suite 250, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2019